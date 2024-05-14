TN 11th Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu HSE +1 result today at tnresults.nic.in
TN 11th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare the HSE Plus One (+1) results today, May 14. The TN HSE +1 result 2024 will be declared on the board websites, tnresults.nic.in and dget.tn.gov.in at 9:30 am. To download the TN 11th result, students need to use the following login details-...Read More
Registration number
Date of birth.
The TNDGE will also share the result with schools and will also get their marks via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.
Steps to check TN 11th +1 result 2024
Visit tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.
Open the Class 11 or HSE (+1) result link.
Enter your registration number and date of birth.
Check and download the TN Plus One result.
TN HSE Class 11th result 2024 direct link and other updates below.
TN 11th Result 2024 Live: The TNDGE is expected to share these details along with HSE Plus One result
- Number of candidates
- Pass percentage
- Gender-wise result
- School-wise result
- Subject-wise result
- District-wise result
- Other details.
The board will not announce the names of Class 11 toppers.
TN 11th Result 2024 Live: The Tamil Nadu SSLC and +2 results have already been announced. In Plus Two, the pass percentage was 94.56 per cent and it was 91.55 per cent for Class 10. Class 11 results will be announced today, May 14, at 9:30 am.
TN 11th Result 2024 Live: Follow these steps to check TN HSE Class 11 result online
- Go to tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in and go to the HSE (+1) result page.
- Provide yor registration number and date of birth.
- Login and check the Tamil Nadu Class 11 result.
