TN 11th Result 2024: TANDGE Tamil Nadu HSE +1 result tomorrow; list of websites to check marks

TN 11th Result 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce Class 11th or HSE +1 final results tomorrow, May 14. As per the official notification, the result will be announced at 9:30 am and students will get their scores on the following websites - TN 11th Result 2024: TANDGE Tamil Nadu HSE +1 result tomorrow on tnresults.nic.in(HT file)

tnresults.nic.in dge.tn.gov.in results.digilocker.gov.in.

The following login credentials will be required to check the Tamil Nadu Class 11th results-

Registration number

Date of birth.

The TNDGE has informed that students can check the Tamil Nadu Plus One results from the National Informatics Centres at District Collector's offices and central branch libraries of districts for free.

How to check TN 11th +1 result 2024

Go to tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. Open the Class 11 or HSE (+1) result link, as required. Provide your registration number and date of birth. Check and download the TN Plus One result.

The TNDGE further said that the Class 11th results will be shared with schools. Students will also get their marks via SMS on their registered mobile numbers, it added.

Recently, the board announced Tamil Nadu SSLC and +2 results. In Class 12, 7,60,606 students took the exam and 7,19,196 passed. The overall pass percentage in Class 12 was 94.56 per cent.

In Class 10, the pass percentage was 91.55 per cent.