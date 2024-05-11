TN HSE + Results 2024 Date and Time: Tamil Nadu 11th scores to be released on May 14

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, or TNDGE will be releasing the first year of Class 11 results on May 14, 2024. The latest press release issued by the board informed that the first-year results will be declared at 9:30 AM. Students who appeared in the exam will be able to check their scores on the official websites dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in. TN HSE + Results 2024: Tamil Nadu Class 11 scores on May 14 at 9:30 AM. (HT file image)

Students can check their results by entering their roll number and date of birth on the above-mentioned websites.

The TNDGE notification further stated that the results of the examination can be known free of charge from the National Informatics Center operating in the District Collector's Office in every district and all central and branch libraries.

Steps to check the results when released:

Visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the results section.

Click on the DGE – HSE First Year (Class 11) Results 2024 link.

Enter the credentials required and click on submit.

Check the results displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Students can also check their results in their respective schools. The results will also be sent via SMS to the mobile number mentioned in the affidavit submitted by the schools and to the mobile number provided by the individual candidates while applying online.

Meanwhile, the TNDGE has already released the Tamil Nadu HSE Result 2024 on May 6, 2024. The Board announced TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSC results for the Science, Commerce, and Arts stream. A total of 7,60,606 students had appeared for the examination of which 7,19,196 students passed. The overall pass percentage of the Class 12 exams has been recorded at 94.56%.

Besides, the Tamil Nadu SSC or Class 10 results were declared on May 10, 2024. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 91.55%.