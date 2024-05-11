 SSC CHSL Exam 2024: Correction window closes today at ssc.gov.in, link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
SSC CHSL Exam 2024: Correction window closes today at ssc.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 11, 2024 11:03 AM IST

SSC CHSL Exam 2024 correction window closes today, May 11, 2024. The direct link to make corrections is given here.

Staff Selection Commission will close the correction window for SSC CHSL Exam 2024 on May 11, 2024. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024, can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHSL Exam 2024: Correction window closes today at ssc.gov.in, link here
SSC CHSL Exam 2024: Correction window closes today at ssc.gov.in, link here

The correction window was opened on May 10, 2024. A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit his modified/ corrected application two times during the “Window for Application Form Correction”.

Direct link to make corrections in SSC CHSL Exam 2024 application form 

SSC CHSL Exam 2024: How to make corrections

To make corrections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on SSC CHSL Exam 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your application form will be displayed.
  • Check the application form and make the necessary changes.
  • Click on submit and make the payment of processing fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission will levy a uniform correction charges of 200/- for making correction and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the first time and 500/- for making correction and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/ category. The correction charges can be paid only by online mode through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards.

The Tier I examination will be conducted in June-July 2024. This time, approximately 3,712 vacancies of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices will be filled through the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CHSL Exam 2024: Correction window closes today at ssc.gov.in, link here

