Tamil Nadu Class 11 result 2024 today; where, how to check TNDGE +1 result

Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will share the HSE Plus One or Class 11 board exam results today, May 14, at 9:30 am. Students can check their marks on tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in after the official announcement. To check TN HSE (+1) result 2024 online, they have to use their board exam registration numbers and dates of birth as login credentials. TN 11th result 2024 live updates. Tamil Nadu Class 11 result 2024: TN 11th result today on tnresults.nic.in(photo by Sunil Ghosh)

Along with the TN +1 result, the TNDGE will also share the pass percentage, number of students and other important details.

The board has informed that the Tamil Nadu Class 11 result can be checked for free at the National Informatics Centres at District Collector's offices and central branch libraries of districts for free.

It further added that the results will be displayed on schools and shared via SMS to the registered mobile numbers of all candidates.

These are the steps to check Tamil Nadu Class 11 result 2024:

TN 11th result 2024: How to check marks online

Open the board's website, tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

Go to results and select the Tamil Nadu Class 11 or HSE (+1) result page.

A login page will appear on your screen. Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Submit it and check the Class 11 result on the next page.

Once done, download the page and save it for future reference.

Recently, the TNDGE announced its SSLC (Class 10) and Plus Two (Class 12) board exam results. A total of 7,60,606 students appeared for the Class 12 exam and 94.56 per cent passed. In Class 10, the pass percentage stood at 91.55 per cent.