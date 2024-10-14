TN Board Exam Date 2025 Live: DGE Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSE +1, +2 dates today

TN Board Exam 2025 Date Live: The Directorate of Government Education (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10th), HSE +1 (Class 11) and HSE +2 (Class 12) board exam dates today, October 14. Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh will announce the exam dates, after which detailed timetables will be released on the official websites of the board....Read More

“As per the advice given by Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin and Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister @Udhaystalin, we are going to publish the 10th, 11th and 12th class public examination schedule for this academic year on Monday (14.10.2024),” the minister wrote on X.

As per past trends, TN board examinations are likely to be held in March-April every year.

Last year, 8,94,264 candidates appeared for the TN SSLC examination, of whom 4,47,061 were girls and 4,47,203 were boys. As many as 8,18,743 or 91.55 per cent of students passed the examination. Of the total students who passed the exam, 4,22,591 were girls, and 3,96,152 were boys.

For the Class 11 final exam, 8,11,172 students appeared and 7,39,539 passed. The pass percentage was 91.17 per cent. Of the total students who passed, 4,04,143 were girls and 3,35,396 were boys. The pass percentage of girls was 94.69 per cent and the pass percentage of boys was 87.26 per cent.

For the Class 12, as 7,60,606 candidates appeared and 7,19,196 passed. The overall pass percentage was 94.56 per cent. Gender-wise, 3,93,890 (96.44 per cent) female, 3,25,305 (92.37 per cent) male and one third gender candidate passed the HSE +2 final exam.

