OSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2024 releases tomorrow at ossc.gov.in, know the steps to download when out

Odisha Staff Selection Commission, OSSC, is set to release the OSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2024 on Monday, October 14. When released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website at ossc.gov.in. OSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2024 will release tomorrow at ossc.gov.in. The steps to download are given below.

OSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2024: Here’s how to download

Also read: Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2024 Date: SSLC, HS exam dates to be out tomorrow, says Education Minister

Candidates appearing for the Preliminary Examination of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination 2024 can download the hall tickets with the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the OSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2024 link

Enter the login credentials and submit.

Your OSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the hall ticket and download it.

Keep a printout of the same for further need.

Also read: Mathematics schools shine in A-Level rankings 2024, students predominantly study STEM subjects

It may be mentioned here that the OSSC CGL preliminary examination will be conducted on October 20, 2024. The examination will be held in one session via OMR mode in all 30 districts across the state.

There will be 150 questions carrying a total of 150 marks. The duration of the examination is 150 minutes.

There will be a negative mark of 0.25 for each wrong answer.

Notably, the application process for OSSC CGL began on April 5 and ended on May 2, 2024.

Also read: SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Registration for 39481 posts ends tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, apply here

Through the examination, the commission aims to fill 586 posts in the organization.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.