OSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Prelims admit cards today at ossc.gov.in

OSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Prelims admit cards will be released at ossc.gov.in

OSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level Prelims (CGL Prelims) examination, 2024 today, October 14. Once released, candidates can download their OSSC CGL admit cards from the official website of the commission, ossc.gov.in. The OSSC CGL Prelims examination will be held on Sunday, October 20, in a single sitting and in all 30 districts of the state. The exam will be taken using OMR sheets.

There will be 150 questions in the OSSC Prelims exam, each carrying 1 mark. The duration of the test will be 150 minutes.

There will be negative marking of (-0.25) for incorrect answers.

How to download OSSC CGL Prelims admit card

Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Open the CGL Prelims admit card link. If the link is not displayed, login to your account with the user credentials.

Through this examination, the commission will fill 586 vacancies. Follow live updates on OSSC CGL prelims admit card 2024 below.