SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Registration for 39481 posts ends tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, apply here

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Registration for 39481 posts will conclude tomorrow at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can apply via the direct link given below.
The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, will close the registration window for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 on Monday, October 14, 2024. Eligible candidates who are yet to submit their applications can do so by visiting the official website at ssc.gov.in.
Notably, the examination will be conducted for recruitment of Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau.
DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR SSC GD CONSTABLE EXAM 2025
Candidates applying for the examination should note that the application fee is ₹100/. However, female candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.
The fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, Master card, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards.
Furthermore, to apply for the examination, candidates need to have passed the Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University on or before the cut-off date, 01-01-2025.
Additionally, the age of candidates must be 18-23 years as of 01-01-2025 (i.e., candidates born not before 02-01-2002 and not later than 01-01-2007).
It may also be mentioned here that the last date for making online fee payments is October 15, 2024, and the correction window will be available from November 5 to November 7, 2024.
The computer-based examination will tentatively be held between January and February 2025.
The application process for the examination began on September 5.
Vacancy Details
Candidates can check the department-wise vacancy details below:
BSF: 15654 posts
CISF: 7145 posts
CRPF: 11541 posts
SSB: 819 posts
ITBP: 3017 posts
AR: 1248 posts
SSF: 35 posts
NCB: 22 posts
For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.
