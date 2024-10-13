NEET SS 2024 exam scheme revised, 2 topics to have separate question papers

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has notified amendments to the examination scheme for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality or NEET SS 2024. As per the notification published on natboard.edu.in, two topics in the test will have separate question papers. NEET SS 2024 exam scheme will remain same as last year, except for two changes, NBEMS said(Unsplash/For representation)

There will be separate question papers for admission to the following courses:

DM/DrNB Medical Oncology DM/DrNB Critical Care Medicine

The questions in these papers will be exclusively from the respective groups, the board said.

The NBEMS has made these changes following the directives of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The board said the rest of the examination scheme will be the same as published in the information bulletin of NEET SS 2023.

It added that prior eligibility feeder qualifications for DM, MCh and DrNB admissions will be in accordance with Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 and clarifications/amendments issued by NMC from time to time.

The eligibility-cum-ranking test for Super Specialty courses is tentatively scheduled for March 29 and 30, 2025. The final schedule of the examination and the information bulletin will be released on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in in due course.

In the information bulletin for NEET SS 2024, candidates will learn about eligibility criteria, fee structure, examination pattern, and other details.

For any query/clarification/assistance, they can write to NBEMS at its communication web portal.

Plea against NMC's decision not to conduct NEET SS in 2024 rejected by SC

In August, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the National Medical Commission's (NMC) decision not to conduct the NEET SS examination in 2024.

Referring to a previous judgement, petitioners said NEET SS has to be held every year, and the top court has already fixed the time schedule for admission to super speciality courses.

The SC bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the NMC'sdecision was fairly equitable and refused to tinker with the exam calendar.