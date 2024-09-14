NEET SS 2024 tentative schedule out, exam likely on March 29, 30 next year

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the tentative schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality or NEET SS 2024. The exam is likely to be conducted on March 29 and 30, 2025. The notification has been published on natboard.edu.in. NEET SS 2024 tentative schedule released(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The final schedule of the examination and the information bulletin will be released in due course of time on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

In the information bulletin for NEET SS 2024 candidates will get to know the eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details.

For any query/clarification/assistance, they can write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal.

NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses.

In August, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the decision of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to not conduct the NEET SS examination in 2024.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the NMC'sdecision was fairly equitable and refused to tinker with the exam calendar.

In a previous hearing that took place in July, the top court issued a notice to the NMC on the plea filed by 13 doctors.

The petitioners, referring to a previous judgement, said NEET SS has to be held every year, and the top court has already fixed the time schedule for admission to super speciality courses.

In the recent notification about the tentative schedule for NEET SS, the NBEMS said the schedule has been fixed following the approval of the NMC and in compliance to the Supreme Court's order dated August 14.