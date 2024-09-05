 NEET PG Result 2024: Merit list for 50% AIQ seats out at natboard.edu.in, direct link and details here - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
NEET PG Result 2024: Merit list for 50% AIQ seats out at natboard.edu.in, direct link and details here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 05, 2024 11:43 AM IST

The NEET PG 2024 was conducted on August 11 and the result was declared by NBEMS on August 23.

NEET PG Result 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2024 merit list for 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the NEET PG merit list on natboard.ecu.in and nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG Result 2024: AIQ merit list released at natboard.edu.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
NEET PG Result 2024: AIQ merit list released at natboard.edu.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The NEET PG 2024 was conducted on August 11 and the result was declared by NBEMS on August 23.

While announcing the result, the board said the merit list for AIQ seats for MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses/Post MBBS DNB/ Direct 6 years DrNB Courses and NBEMS Diploma courses will be released separately.

Also read: NEET PG Result 2024: Chandigarh doctor tops NBEMS NEET exam, scores 100 percentile

All India quota scorecards for candidates who are eligible for online counselling for these seats will be released on nbe.edu.in or or after September 10, the board said.

The All India 50% quota scorecards will mention the following details:

a) The overall merit position or rank of the candidate amongst those who are eligible for AIQ NEET counselling for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses/ Post MBBS DNB/ Direct 6 years DrNB Courses and NBEMS Diploma courses (2024-25

b)The overall merit position or rank of the candidate in the category (OBC/SC/ST/EWS) for AIQ NEET PG counselling.

Next, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the online application process for NEET PG counselling for the all India quota seats. The detailed schedule is expected soon on mcc.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check the NEET PG merit list

How to check NEET PG 2024 merit list

  1. Go to natboard.edu.in.
  2. Open the link to check the NEET PG AIQ merit list given on the home page.
  3. A PDF will open.
  4. Now, click on the result link.
  5. Check your rank for 50% AIQ seats.

Also read: Tricity doctor tops country in NEET PG examination


© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 05, 2024
