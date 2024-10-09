SSC GD 2025: Commission issues important notice for Constable exam, details here

SSC GD 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published a notification on its website, ssc.gov.in, urging aspirants of the Constable (General Duty) examination to submit their application forms at the earliest, without waiting till the last date. SSC GD 2025: Commission issues important notice for Constable exam (HT File Photo)

The application window for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination-2025 is open and will be closed on October 14, 2024.

Also read: ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 545 driver posts from tomorrow at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

“It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 that they should submit their Online Application Form much before the closing date i.e., 14.10.2024 and not wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of rush on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days,” the commission said.

The recruitment examination will be held for 39,481 vacancies-

BSF: 15654 vacancies

CISF: 7145 vacancies

CRPF: 11541 vacancies

SSB: 819 vacancies

ITBP: 3017 vacancies

AR: 1248 vacancies

SSF: 35 vacancies

NCB: 22 vacancies

Candidates who have passed the Class 10 or Matriculation examination on or before January 1, 2025, are eligible to apply for these vacancies.

They should be between 18-23 years old on the cut-off date.

The selection process will include a computer-based examination, physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.

Also read: HPPSC Constables Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1088 posts at hppsc.hp.gov.in, details here

The CBE will consist of one objective-type paper containing 80 questions of 2 marks each. The duration of the test will be 60 minutes.

The Computer-Based Examination will be conducted in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The application fee for the test is ₹100. Women, SC, ST candidates, and ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempt from paying the application fee.

Further information about SSC GD 2025 can be obtained from the commission's website.