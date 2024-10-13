Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 1,360 posts extended

The Odisha Police has extended the last date to apply for Sepoy/Constable recruitment 2024. Candidates can apply for the 1,360 vacancies up to October 30. Previously the application deadline was October 13. Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Application deadline extended (Representational image)(Unsplash)

In the official notification, the State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha said the application deadline has been extended in view of Puja vacations.

The board said the edit/correction window will open after the registration window closes and the details will be shared later.

Women, Transgenders and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) are not eligible to apply for these vacancies.

A candidate can apply only under one battalion and the option can not be changed later, SSB Odisha said.

Eligibility criteria for Odisha Police Constable recruitment 2024

Candidates should be at least 18 years old and not more than 23 years old on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved category candidates.

Candidates need to have a Class 10 (Matriculation) qualification or its equivalent to apply for the Constable/Sepoy vacancies. Odia should be one of the subjects in the Matriculation examination.

The candidates should be Indian citizens of good character and sound health, free from organic defects and physical deformities.

An applicant should not have more than one spouse living. This may be exempted under personal law or other grounds.

Further, applicants should be able to speak, write and read in Odia.

There is no application fee.

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be done in four stages: a Computer–Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE), a Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, a Driving Test, and a Medical Examination.

There will be 100 questions in the recruitment examination for 100 marks. The duration of the examination will be two hours.

The questions will be objective-type and will have multiple choices with negative marking (0.25 marks) for wrong answers. No mark will be deducted for un-attempted questions.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the board.