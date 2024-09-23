Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1360 posts begins at odishapolice.gov.in; direct link, notice

The Odisha Police on Monday released the detailed notification and started the online application process for Sepoy/Constable recruitment 2024 under various battalions. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for 1,360 Odisha Police Constable vacancies on odishapolice.gov.in. The application deadline is October 13. Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins at odishapolice.gov.in

Women, Transgenders and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category candidates are not eligible to apply for these posts. Further, a candidate can apply only under one battalion and the option can not be changed later, the notification reads.

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The applicants should be at least 18 and not more than 23 years old on January 1, 2024. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

Minimum educational qualification: Candidates need to pass the Class 10 (Matriculation) examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha or any other equivalent examination conducted by other boards.

The candidate should be a citizen of India, of good character and of sound health, free from organic defects and physical deformity.

A candidate should not have more than one spouse living (This may be exempted under personal law or other grounds. Check the notification for more information.)

The candidate should be able to speak, read and write in Odisha. He should have passed the Matric examination with Odia as one of the subjects.

There is no application fee for this Constable recruitment drive.

The selection of candidates will be done in four stages – Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE), Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test and Medical Examination.

The Computer-Based Recruitment Examination will consist of 100 questions for 100 marks and last for two hours.

The questions will be objective-type and will have multiple choices. There will be negative marking (0.25 marks) in the exam. No mark will be deducted for un-attempted questions.

