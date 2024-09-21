Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3000 posts begins today, here’s how to apply

Canara Bank will begin the registration process for Apprentice posts on September 21, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Graduate Apprentice posts can find the link to apply on the official website of Canara Bank at canarabank.com. Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration begins today, how to apply (Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)

Eligible candidates must register on the Apprenticeship portal, www.nats.education.gov.in, before applying for an apprenticeship in the Bank. Only candidates with a 100% complete profile on the Apprenticeship portal are eligible to apply. The registration at the NATS portal commenced on September 18, 2024.

Before applying for the posts, candidates should scan their photo, signature, left thumb impression, and handwritten declaration. All these details should be properly scanned and should not be smudged or blurred.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps below to apply for the posts on the official website.

Visit the official website of Canara Bank at canarabank.com.

Click on the recruitment link available on the home page.

Now click on the Apprentice link available on the page.

A new page will open where the registration link will be available.

Click on the link and fill in the required details like enrolment ID.

Now, fill out the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹500/—for all candidates. SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempt from the fee. The payment can be made using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards, or mobile Wallets. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Canara Bank.