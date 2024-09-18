Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3000 posts begins on Sept 21 at canarabank.com

Canara Bank has invited applications for Graduate Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Canara Bank at canarabank.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 3000 Apprentice posts in the organization. Canara Bank to recruit for 3000 Apprentice posts, registration begins Sept 21 (Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)

The registration process will begin on September 21 and end on October 4, 2024. Eligible candidates must register on the Apprenticeship portal, www.nats.education.gov.in, before applying for an apprenticeship in the Bank. Only candidates with a 100% complete profile on the Apprenticeship portal are eligible to apply.

Eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a university recognized by the government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized by the central government.

The age limit should be between 20 and 28 years as of the date of reckoning for eligibility, i.e., candidates must have been born between 01.09.1996 and 01.09.2004 (both days inclusive).

Selection Process

The merit list of candidates who have applied will be prepared state-wise in descending order on the basis of marks/percentage obtained in the12th Std (HSC/10+2)/ Diploma Examination. The merit list will be prepared based only on the information submitted by the candidate during the online application. Document collection and a test of the local language will be conducted during the Document Verification process.

Application fees

The application fee is ₹500/—for all candidates. SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from the fee. The payment can be made using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards, or mobile Wallets. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Canara Bank.