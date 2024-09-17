Menu Explore
NTPC Limited Deputy Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 250 posts at ntpc.co.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Sep 17, 2024 05:51 PM IST

NTPC Limited will recruit for Deputy Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply at ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Limited has invited applications for Deputy Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC at ntpc.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 250 posts in the organization.

NTPC Limited Deputy Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 250 posts(REUTERS)
NTPC Limited Deputy Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 250 posts(REUTERS)

The last date to register is September 28, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Electrical Erection: 45 posts
  • Mechanical Erection: 95 posts
  • C&I Erection: 35 posts
  • Civil Construction: 75 posts

Eligibility Criteria

  • Electrical Erection: B.E/ B.Tech degree in Electrical/ Electrical and Electronics with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/ Institution.
  • Mechanical Erection: B.E/ B.Tech degree in Mechanical/ Production with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/ Institution.
  • C&I Erection: B.E/ B.Tech degree in Electronics/ Control & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/ Institution.
  • Civil Construction: B.E/ B.Tech degree in Civil/ Construction with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/ Institution.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the age limit required to apply for the posts mentioned above.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise of shortlisting/ screening based on qualification or the number of years of post-qualification experience, written/computer-based tests, personal interviews, etc.

Application Fee

The application fee is 300/- for general/ EWS/ OBC category candidates. For candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD category and female candidates, the application fee is exempted. The payment of the fees can be made through online mode- Net banking, Debit card Credit card or offline mode.

How to apply

  • Visit the official website of NTPC careers link at careers.ntpc.co.in.
  • Click on NTPC Limited Deputy Manager Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will register themselves.
  • Once done, fill the application form and pay the application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here

