NTPC Limited Deputy Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 250 posts at ntpc.co.in

NTPC Limited has invited applications for Deputy Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC at ntpc.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 250 posts in the organization.

The last date to register is September 28, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Electrical Erection: 45 posts

Mechanical Erection: 95 posts

C&I Erection: 35 posts

Civil Construction: 75 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Electrical Erection: B.E/ B.Tech degree in Electrical/ Electrical and Electronics with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/ Institution.

Mechanical Erection: B.E/ B.Tech degree in Mechanical/ Production with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/ Institution.

C&I Erection: B.E/ B.Tech degree in Electronics/ Control & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/ Institution.

Civil Construction: B.E/ B.Tech degree in Civil/ Construction with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/ Institution.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the age limit required to apply for the posts mentioned above.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise of shortlisting/ screening based on qualification or the number of years of post-qualification experience, written/computer-based tests, personal interviews, etc.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹300/- for general/ EWS/ OBC category candidates. For candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD category and female candidates, the application fee is exempted. The payment of the fees can be made through online mode- Net banking, Debit card Credit card or offline mode.

How to apply