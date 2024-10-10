OSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2024 releasing on October 14 at ossc.gov.in, exam on October 20

Odisha Staff Selection Commission will release the OSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2024 on October 14, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Preliminary Examination of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE) 2024 can download the admit card through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. OSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2024 releasing on October 14, exam on October 20 (HT File)

The preliminary examination will be held on October 20, 2024, in one sitting through OMR mode in all 30 districts across the state. It will comprise 150 questions, and the total marks will be 150 (each question will carry one mark). The duration of the examination is 150 minutes. There will be a negative mark of 0.25 for each wrong answer.

OSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the OSSC CGL prelims examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Click on OSSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, PwD candidates with disabilities of not less than 40% and of permanent nature who have applied to avail scribe facility in their online application form may apply for the purpose in the prescribed format along with the required documents and send the same through email to orissassc@gmail.com by October 16, 2024, for the necessary permission of the Commission.

The OSSC CGL registration process started on April 5 and ended on May 2, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill 586 posts in the organization. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of OSSC.

