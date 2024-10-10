The Central Board of Secondary Education has revised the CTET December 2024 examination date. Candidates can check the revised date on the CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test official website at ctet.nic.in. CTET December 2024: CBSE CTET exam date revised, check official notice here

The CTET December 2024 examination, which was scheduled on December 15, 2024, will not be held on December 14, 2024. The decision to revise the CTET 2024 date was taken after various candidates urged the Board that a few competitive examinations be scheduled to be held in some states/union territories on 15 December 2024 (Sunday).

The official notice reads, “Now, as per the information received from various candidates, few competitive examinations are scheduled to be held in some states/union territories on 15 December 2024 (Sunday). Hence, keeping in view the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to conduct the CTET examination on 14th December 2024 (Saturday).”

Further, the Board has also notified that if the number of candidates in any city is higher, the CBSE CTET examination may also be held on December 15, 2024.

This is the second time CBSE has revised the CTET December 2024 exam date. The examination was previously scheduled for December 1, but it was postponed to December 15, 2024, last month.

Meanwhile, CTET December 2024 registration is ongoing. The last date to apply for the examination is October 16, 2024. The official website has a direct link to apply.

The examination fee for general/OBC category candidates is ₹1000/- for only Paper I or II and ₹1200/- for both Paper I and II. For SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category candidates, the examination fee is ₹500/- for papers I or II and ₹600/- for Papers I and II. The payment of fees can be made online- by debit card, credit card, or net banking.