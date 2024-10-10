BPSC TRE final answer keys for class 11-12, 9-10 subjects out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, details here

BPSC TRE 3.0 Final Answer Key 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0) final answer keys for some classes 9-10 and classes 11-12 subjects. Candidates can download TRE 3.0 answer keys for classes 11-12 Sanskrit, Pali, Arabic, Persian, Sociology and Philosophy and classes 9-10 Dance subjects from bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC TRE final answer keys for class 11-12, 9-10 subjects released (HT file)

BPSC TRE answer key 2024: Direct link to official website

Final answer keys for classes 9-10 English, Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Education, Lalit Kala, Maithili and Music subjects were released on October 3 and final answer keys for classes 1 to 5 and classes 6 to 8 were issued before that.

After releasing the provisional answer keys of the teacher recruitment examination, the BPSC invited objections from candidates.

The final answer keys were prepared after verifying the feedback submitted by candidates.

Next, the commission is expected to declare the results of the teacher recruitment examination. When announced, candidates can check BPSC TRE 3.0 results at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE 3: How to check the final answer keys

Open the official website of the commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Go to the final answer key download link for your paper. A PDF containing correct and final answers will open. Download the file. Check the answers and calculate your score.

The re-examination for TRE 3.0 in Bihar was held from July 19 to 22.

Originally scheduled for March, the commission had to cancel the exam and order a re-test due to a paper leak.

The re-exam was held peacefully and without any malpractices, the commission said.

BPSC used modern technology to conduct the examination in a free and fair manner. Control rooms were set up at district levels and at the BPSC office to monitor the exam. Candidates had to undergo frisking before entering the exam hall.

For further information about the teacher recruitment examination, candidates can visit the official website of the BPSC.