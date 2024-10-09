The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (CCE Prelims). BPSC 70th CCE postponed, to be held on December 13, 14, check official notice (Santosh Kumar/Photo for representation)

The BPSC 70th CCE examination will be held on December 13 and 14 instead of November 17, 2024.

The registration process for the BPSC 70th Integrated CCE is underway. Eligible candidates can apply for the test up to October 18 on the official websites of the commission – bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Around 7 to 8 lakh candidates will appear for the written examination this year.

BPSC has communicated to District Magistrates that the exam has been postponed due to “unavoidable reasons” and there is a need to establish sufficient exam centres to accommodate the anticipated large number of candidates.

BPSC 70th CCE will fill 1,957 vacancies at various departments of the Bihar government. The number of vacancies was originally 1,929, but it was later increased.

BPSC 70th CCE Exam 2024: Post-wise vacancies

Sub-Divisional Officer/Senior Deputy Collector (Bihar Administrative Service): 200 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bihar Police Service): 136 vacancies

Assistant Commissioner of State Tax (Bihar Finance Service): 168 vacancies

Vacancy of posts of various departments: 174 vacancies

Rural Development Officer (Bihar Rural Development Service Cadre): 393 vacancies

Revenue Officer (Bihar Revenue Service): 287 vacancies

Supply Inspector (Bihar Supply Service): 233 vacancies

Block Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Officer (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department): 125 vacancies

Vacancy for the posts of various departments: 213 vacancies

Block Minority Welfare Officer, Minority Welfare Department: 28 vacancies

Candidates need a graduate degree in any discipline to apply for the examination.

The application fee for BPSC CCE is ₹600 for general and it is ₹150 for SC, ST candidates of Bihar and female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar and disabled candidates.

How to apply for BPSC 70th CCE?