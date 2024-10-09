BPSC 70th CCE postponed, to be held on December 13, 14
BPSC 70th CCE 2024 test will now take place on December 13 and 14 instead of November 17, 2024.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (CCE Prelims).
The BPSC 70th CCE examination will be held on December 13 and 14 instead of November 17, 2024.
The registration process for the BPSC 70th Integrated CCE is underway. Eligible candidates can apply for the test up to October 18 on the official websites of the commission – bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Around 7 to 8 lakh candidates will appear for the written examination this year.
BPSC has communicated to District Magistrates that the exam has been postponed due to “unavoidable reasons” and there is a need to establish sufficient exam centres to accommodate the anticipated large number of candidates.
BPSC 70th CCE will fill 1,957 vacancies at various departments of the Bihar government. The number of vacancies was originally 1,929, but it was later increased.
Also read: BPSC 70th CCE Exam 2024: Vacancies increased, registration begins on September 28 at bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC 70th CCE Exam 2024: Post-wise vacancies
Sub-Divisional Officer/Senior Deputy Collector (Bihar Administrative Service): 200 posts
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bihar Police Service): 136 vacancies
Assistant Commissioner of State Tax (Bihar Finance Service): 168 vacancies
Vacancy of posts of various departments: 174 vacancies
Rural Development Officer (Bihar Rural Development Service Cadre): 393 vacancies
Revenue Officer (Bihar Revenue Service): 287 vacancies
Supply Inspector (Bihar Supply Service): 233 vacancies
Block Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Officer (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department): 125 vacancies
Vacancy for the posts of various departments: 213 vacancies
Block Minority Welfare Officer, Minority Welfare Department: 28 vacancies
Candidates need a graduate degree in any discipline to apply for the examination.
The application fee for BPSC CCE is ₹600 for general and it is ₹150 for SC, ST candidates of Bihar and female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar and disabled candidates.
How to apply for BPSC 70th CCE?
- Go to onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
- If you are a fresh candidate, complete the one-time registration. If you are an existing candidate and have an OTR profile, log in to your account.
- Choose the examination and open the application form.
- Provide the requested information.
- Upload documents, pay the application fee.
- Submit the form and take a printout.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News