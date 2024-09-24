BPSC 70th CCE Exam 2024: Vacancies increased, registration begins on September 28 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission has increased the number of vacancies for the BPSC 70th CCE Exam 2024. The registration process will begin on September 28 and end on October 18, 2024. Candidates can check the official notice on the BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 70th CCE Exam 2024: Vacancies increased, registration begins on Sept 28

Earlier, the vacancies to be filled through this recruitment drive was 1929, which increased to 1957. The revised vacancies list is given here:

BPSC 70th CCE 2024 notification out to fill 1929 posts, check vacancy, details, eligibility criteria here

BPSC 70th CCE Exam 2024: Vacancies breakup

Sub-Divisional Officer / Senior Deputy Collector (Bihar Administrative Service): 200 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bihar Police Service): 136 posts

Assistant Commissioner of State Tax (Bihar Finance Service): 168 posts

Vacancy of posts of various departments: 174 posts

Rural Development Officer (Bihar Rural Development Service Cadre): 393 posts

Revenue Officer (Bihar Revenue Service): 287 posts

Supply Inspector (Bihar Supply Service): 233 posts

Block Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Officer (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department): 125 posts

Vacancy for the posts of various departments: 213 posts

Block Minority Welfare Officer, Minority Welfare Department: 28 posts

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 5,600 posts ends tomorrow

BPSC 70th CCE Exam 2024: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC 70th CCE 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The biometric fee for each examination is ₹200/-. The examination fee is ₹600/- for general candidates, ₹150/- for SC/ST candidates of Bihar state, all female permanent residents of Bihar state and disabled candidates.