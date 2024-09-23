HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will close registrations for Constable vacancies tomorrow, September 24. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the 5,600 vacancies on the official website, hssc.gov.in. HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 5,600 posts ends tomorrow

Candidates who have passed the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for group C posts are eligible to apply for these posts.

Of the total vacancies, 4,000 are for General Duty (Male Constable), 600 are for General Duty (Female Constable) posts. The other 1,000 vacancies are for Male Constable in India Reserve Battalions.

To apply for these posts, candidates need to pass at least Class 12 from a recognised board. They must have studied Hindi or Sanskrit in Class 10. Candidates with higher education will not be eligible for any extra credit.

The applicant should be at least 18 years old and not more than 25 years old on September 1, 2024. Reserved category candidates will be eligible for age relaxation as per government rules.

There is no application fee for this recruitment drive.

The selection process will have three stages – Physical Measurement Test, Physical Screening Test and Knowledge Test.

The commission will invite candidates for PMT and PST based on the merit list prepared based on the HSSC Group C exam.

After the round, candidates equal to four times the number of vacancies will be called for the knowledge test.

The knowledge test will have objective-type multiple-choice questions and carry 94.5 per cent weightage.

To be considered for selection, general category candidates need to score at least 50 per cent marks while reserve category candidates need 40 per cent marks.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website of the commission.