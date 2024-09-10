HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply for 5,600 vacancies from today at hssc.gov.in

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will begin the online application process for 5,600 Constable vacancies today, September 10. Eligible candidates can submit their applications up to September 24 on hssc.gov.in. HSSC Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 5,600 vacancies from today at hssc.gov.in (HT File)

Only those candidates who have qualified in the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for group C posts and meet other eligibility conditions can apply for this recruitment drive.

Also read: HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: 5600 vacancies announced, here's all you need to know before applying

The commission will not charge any fee from candidates who apply for the Constable vacancies.

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details

The 5,600 vacancies are for three posts –

Category 1 (Male Constable, General Duty): 4,000 vacancies

Category 2 (Female Constable, General Duty): 600 vacancies

Category 3 (Male Constable, India Reserve Battalions): 1,000 vacancies.

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria

A. Educational qualification:

The minimum educational qualification of a candidate should be Class 12 (10+2) from a recognised board or institution. Studying Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects in Class 10 is a must.

Candidates will not get any extra credit for higher education.

B. Age limit

Candidates should be at least 18 years old and not more than 25 years old on September 1, 2024. Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per government rules.

Also read: CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 1130 posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, direct link here

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Selection process

The selection process comprises of Physical Measurement Test, Physical Screening Test and Knowledge Test.

For PMT and PST, the commission will invite an adequate number of candidates based on their merit in the group C CET. After that, candidates equal to four times the number of vacancies (around 22,400) will be invited for the knowledge test.

The Knowledge test will carry 94.5 per cent of the total weightage and will comprise objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

Also read: BIS Recruitment 2024: Bureau of Indian Standards to fill 345 group A, B, C posts

General category candidates must score at least 50 per cent marks and reserved category candidates need to score 40 per cent to be considered for selection.

For more information about HSSC Constable recruitment 2024, candidates can visit the official website of the commission.

Check the detailed notification here.