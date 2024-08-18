HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: 5600 vacancies announced, here's all you need to know before applying

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on August 15 released a recruitment notification for 5,600 constable vacancies, registrations for which will begin on September 10 and end on September 24. HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: 5600 vacancies announced, check details here

Candidates who have qualified in the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for group C posts can apply for this recruitment drive on the official website of the commission, hssc.gov.in.

There is no application fee to be paid by the candidates, the commission said.

Vacancy details:

The 5,600 notified vacancies have been distributed among three categories – Category 1 (Male Constable, General Duty: 4,000 vacancies

Category 2 (Female Constable, General Duty): 600 vacancies

Category 3 (Male Constable, India Reserve Battalions): 1,000 vacancies.

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates need to pass Class 12 (10+2) from a recognised board to apply for the Constable vacancies. They must have passed the Matric (Class 10) examination with Hindi or Sanskrit as a subject

Age limit:

The candidates should be between 18-25 years old as on September 1, 2024. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to reserved category candidates.

Selection process

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will invite an adequate number of candidates based on their merit in CET for the Physical Measurement Test and then for the Physical Screening Test. After that, candidates equal to four times the number of vacancies will be invited for the knowledge test.

The Knowledge test will have 94.5 per cent weightage and will comprise of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

To be considered for selection, a general category candidate must score 50 per cent marks in the knowledge test. For reserved category candidates, it is 40 per cent.

For further details about HSSC Constable recruitment 2024, candidates should visit the official website of the commission.

To check the detailed notification, click here.