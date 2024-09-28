BPSC 70th CCE registration begins today, apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will begin the online registration process for the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 70th Integrated CCE today, September 28. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms up to October 18 on the official websites of the commission – bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC 70th CCE registration begins today, September 28 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

According to the recent notification, this examination will fill 1,957 vacancies at various departments of the Bihar government. Originally, the number of vacancies was 1,929, but it was later increased.

BPSC 70th CCE Exam 2024: Vacancy details

Sub-Divisional Officer / Senior Deputy Collector (Bihar Administrative Service): 200 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bihar Police Service): 136 vacancies

Assistant Commissioner of State Tax (Bihar Finance Service): 168 vacancies

Vacancy of posts of various departments: 174 vacancies

Rural Development Officer (Bihar Rural Development Service Cadre): 393 vacancies

Revenue Officer (Bihar Revenue Service): 287 vacancies

Supply Inspector (Bihar Supply Service): 233 vacancies

Block Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Officer (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department): 125 vacancies

Vacancy for the posts of various departments: 213 vacancies

Block Minority Welfare Officer, Minority Welfare Department: 28 vacancies

A graduate degree in any discipline is required to apply for the BPSC 70th CCE.

While submitting the application forms, candidates need to pay a biometric fee of ₹200 and the application fee.

The application fee is ₹600 for general category candidates and ₹150 for SC, ST candidates of Bihar, and Female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar, and disabled candidates.

How to apply for BPSC 70th CCE?