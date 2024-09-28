BPSC 70th CCE registration begins today, apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in
Eligible candidates can submit their application forms up to October 18 at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will begin the online registration process for the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 70th Integrated CCE today, September 28. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms up to October 18 on the official websites of the commission – bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
According to the recent notification, this examination will fill 1,957 vacancies at various departments of the Bihar government. Originally, the number of vacancies was 1,929, but it was later increased.
BPSC 70th CCE Exam 2024: Vacancy details
Sub-Divisional Officer / Senior Deputy Collector (Bihar Administrative Service): 200 posts
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bihar Police Service): 136 vacancies
Assistant Commissioner of State Tax (Bihar Finance Service): 168 vacancies
Vacancy of posts of various departments: 174 vacancies
Rural Development Officer (Bihar Rural Development Service Cadre): 393 vacancies
Revenue Officer (Bihar Revenue Service): 287 vacancies
Supply Inspector (Bihar Supply Service): 233 vacancies
Block Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Officer (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department): 125 vacancies
Vacancy for the posts of various departments: 213 vacancies
Block Minority Welfare Officer, Minority Welfare Department: 28 vacancies
A graduate degree in any discipline is required to apply for the BPSC 70th CCE.
While submitting the application forms, candidates need to pay a biometric fee of ₹200 and the application fee.
The application fee is ₹600 for general category candidates and ₹150 for SC, ST candidates of Bihar, and Female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar, and disabled candidates.
How to apply for BPSC 70th CCE?
- Go to the commission's website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
- If you are a fresh candidate, complete the one time registration. If you are an existing candidates and have an OTR profile with the commission, log in.
- Select the exam name and proceed to fill the application form.
- Enter your details, upload documents, make payment.
- Submit the form and take a printout for later use.
