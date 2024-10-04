BPSC TRE 3 final answer key for classes 9 and 10 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct links
Those who have appeared in the test can check and download the final answer keys from bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC TRE 3.0 Final Answer Key 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on October 3 released the final answer keys for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0) for Class 9-10 candidates. Those who have appeared in the test can check and download the final answer keys from bpsc.bih.nic.in. The direct links and other details are below.
The final answer keys for classes 1 to 5 and classes 6 to 8 have already been released.
After issuing the provisional answer keys of the teacher recruitment examination, the commission invited objections from candidates. The final answer keys were prepared after the feedback submitted by candidates was verified.
The commission is expected to announce the BPSC TRE result next. When announced, candidates can check it on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC TRE 3: How to download final answer key
Go to the official website of the commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Open the final answer key download link for Class 9-10 papers given on the home page.
A PDF containing correct and final answers to the questions asked in the examination will open. Download the PDF.
Check the answers and calculate your score.
The BPSC TRE re-examination was conducted from July 19 to 22.
The recruitment exam was originally scheduled for March, but it was cancelled following a paper leak, and a re-examination was ordered.
The commission said that the re-test was held peacefully and without any malpractices. It used modern technology to conduct the examination in a free and fair manner. Control rooms were set up at district levels and at the BPSC office to monitor the exam. Candidates had to undergo frisking before entering the exam hall.
BPSC TRE final answer keys for Class 9-10
For further information about the examination, candidates can visit the official website of the BPSC.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News