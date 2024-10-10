JAM 2025 registration ends tomorrow, apply at jam2025.iitd.ac.in

JAM 2025 Registration: The online registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2025) will close tomorrow, October 11. Candidates who have not applied for the examination yet can submit their forms at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. JAM 2025: Last date to apply tomorrow at jam2025.iitd.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the schedule, the exam will be held in February and the results will be announced in March. Check the important dates below-

Last date to apply: October 11

Last date for making corrections in the application forms: November 18

Last date to upload OBC-NCL/EWS certificate: November 20

Confirmation of compensatory time/scribe assistance: December 30

Admit card: To be released in early January 2025

JAM 2025 exam date: February 2 (Sunday)

Result date: March 19

Scorecard release date: March 25

Portal for admission opens: April 2

The 2025 examination will be held for seven papers – Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

To apply for the examination, candidates will require the following documents-

Class 10 marks sheet or certificate

Photograph and signature as per specifications given on the official website.

Candidates need an undergraduate degree to be eligible to appear for JAM 2025. Those who are in the final year of an undergraduate programme are also eligible.

IIT JAM 2025: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of IIT Delhi for the exam, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Open the JOAPS 2025 portal.

Complete the registration process.

Now, log in to your account.

Fill out the JAM 2025 application form.

Upload the documents and make payment of the application fee.

Submit your form and save the confirmation page.

SC, ST, female and PwD candidates need to pay ₹900 for one paper and ₹1,250 for two test papers.

For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹1,800 for one and ₹2,500 for two papers.