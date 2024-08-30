IIT Delhi JAM 2025 registration window set to open from September 3, check complete schedule and details here

Indian Institute of Technology (Delhi) is all set to commence the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 from September 3, 2024. Candidates interested in taking the test can submit their applications on the official website at joaps.iitd.ac.in, once the window is opened. IIT Delhi will be commencing the registration window for JAM 2025 from September 3, 2024. (Representative image/HT Archive)

As per the official schedule, following are the important dates for JAM 2025:

Registrations for JAM 2025 will begin on September 3, 2024. Registrations for JAM 2025 will close on October 11, 2024. JAM 2025 examination will be conducted on February 2, 2025.

Mode of exam and test venue

Candidates must note that JAM 2025 will be conducted in the (CBT) Computer-Based Test mode in seven test papers which include Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

The examination will be conducted in over 100 cities across the country.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or are currently studying in the final year of undergraduate programmes can apply for the JAM 2025 examination.

There is no age restriction.

Additionally, foreign nationals with an Indian degree are eligible to apply, subject to the policy of the admitting institute.

It may be mentioned here that candidates who qualify in the JAM 2025 can seek admission in approximately 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs and over 2000 seats at IISc and NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, DIAT through CCMN.

A press release issued by IIT Delhi informed that admissions will be for held various Masters programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, M.S. (Research), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., and M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes.

IIT JAM 2025: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

On the home page, click on IIT JAM 2025 Exam registration link.

Enter the registration details and submit.

Login to the account in next page.

Fill up the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates can visit the official website of JAM 2025 at jam2025.iitd.ac.in