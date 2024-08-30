IIT Roorkee, Jaro Education partner to launch comprehensive course in Data Science & AI, check eligibility details here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has joined hands with Jaro Education to launch a Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science & AI, aimed at equipping professionals with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in the fields of data science and artificial intelligence. IT Roorkee and Jaro Education have joined hands to launch a comprehensive certification course in Data Science & AI. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science & AI will be offered by the Continuing Education Centre at IIT Roorkee.

A press release issued by Jaro Education informed that the new executive programme has been designed to provide a comprehensive learning experience, encompassing both theoretical foundations and practical applications in the two programmes.

The curriculum is updated regularly to include recent industry developments, such as Generative AI, thereby ensuring participants are well-versed with the latest advancements, the release said.

The new certification programme will allow participants to get hands-on experience in data science and AI concepts, master the analytics workflow, including data management, model building, and result reporting, and handle and process big data efficiently, among others.

Salient features of the programme:

A Comprehensive Curriculum: The programme covers fundamental concepts, techniques, and real-world applications of data science and AI. Learners will procure hands-on experience with essential software tools and technologies, including Python, R, SQL, NoSQL, and cloud analytics.

Engaging Learning Experience: IIT Roorkee faculty will conduct live interactive sessions. In addition, two optional campus immersions will also be given, providing participants with an engaging and immersive learning experience.

Industry-Relevant Skills: The curriculum addresses the needs of various industries, including technology, healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, and telecommunications. Participants will learn to apply data science and AI in real-world business contexts, enhancing their ability to make data-driven decisions.

Career prospects: After completing the certification programme, professionals can apply for roles such as Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, AI Specialist, Data Engineer, Business Intelligence Analyst, and AI Research Scientist.

Additionally, learners will also get the opportunity to attend two optional campus immersions at IIT Roorkee which would provide in-depth learning experiences, including interactive sessions, case studies, hackathons, and networking opportunities with faculty and peers.

About the curriculum:

The course curriculum is divided into several modules, each focusing on different aspects of data science and AI. These are as follows:

Conceptual and Technical Foundations

Data Mining and Machine Learning

Analytics using NLP, Time Series, and Networks

Data-Driven Web Products

Data-Driven Business Decisions

Hands-on Learning and Capstone Project

Eligibility:

To be eligible to apply, candidates need to possess a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate marks.

Applicants should preferably have one year of work experience.

Duration of course:

The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science & AI will be conducted for 6-8 months.

Documents required for selection:

Applicants must submit some information while applying for the course. These include personal details, educational qualifications, a resume, and a statement of purpose.

To apply and for more related information, candidates are required to visit the official website of Jaro Education.