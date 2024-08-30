Adelaide University’s new era: Professor Jessica Gallagher on how the merger will benefit Indian students

Australia’s newly established Adelaide University, a merger between the University of South Australia and the University of Adelaide, recently celebrated its official launch with an event in New Delhi. The university, which will start welcoming students in 2026, aims to adopt a modern and innovative approach to education, preparing students to excel in their careers. Hindustan Times Digital conducted an email interview with Professor Jessica Gallagher, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (External Engagement) at the University of Adelaide to understand the significance of this merger and its potential benefits for Indian students.(Handout image)

To explore the significance of this merger and its potential benefits for Indian students, Hindustan Times Digital conducted an email interview with Professor Jessica Gallagher, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (External Engagement) at the University of Adelaide, who is currently leading market and partner engagement activities for the new Adelaide University.

Here are excerpts from that interview:

Could you share an overview of the recent merger between the University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia? How do you see this benefiting international students, especially those from India?

Adelaide University, formed from the merger of the University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia, is Australia’s newest major university and a member of the prestigious Group of Eight (Go8). This innovative institution offers a comprehensive range of programs aligned with global and intergenerational challenges, with a particular focus on areas crucial to India, such as energy, global health, and advanced technologies. Adelaide University emphasises work-integrated learning, providing students with practical experience and strong industry connections. The university aims to be ranked in the top 1% globally and is set to become Australia’s largest educator of Australian students, with a vibrant international community. Located in one of the world’s most liveable cities, Adelaide University offers Indian students a distinctive choice, blending exceptional education with a supportive, multicultural environment and strong ties to industry and global partnerships.

What new and unconventional courses will Adelaide University offer? How can Indian students benefit from them?

Adelaide University is set to offer over 300 degrees across various disciplines, including unconventional and emerging areas such as digital business, AI and machine learning, environmental sustainability, and modular learning. These courses are designed with industry input and grounded in world-leading research, ensuring that students are prepared for future industry demands.

Indian students can greatly benefit from this innovative approach in several ways:

Modular and Stackable Learning: Students can tailor their education by selecting specific modules or earning micro-credentials, providing flexibility to adapt their studies to their individual needs and career goals.

Flexible Academic Calendar: The 10-week modular courses allow students to manage their studies alongside other commitments, offering greater balance and adaptability.

Digitally Forward Learning: With a hybrid learning environment enriched by AI technologies and interactive analytics, students have access to cutting-edge educational resources.

Integrated Learning: Work-integrated learning opportunities, including internships and global study options, ensure students gain practical, industry-relevant experience alongside their academic studies.

Universal Common Core Courses: These courses build essential transferable skills in areas like AI, entrepreneurship, and cultural competency, equipping students to thrive in a global, interdisciplinary workplace.

What specific programs and disciplines do you think will be most relevant to Indian students?

Currently for Indian students studying at the University of South Australia and the University of Adelaide, the most popular programs include information technology, engineering, construction management, data science, business, and business administration.

These are all offered at Adelaide University, and we expect their popularity to continue. We also expect to see more students in areas such as advanced manufacturing, aviation, data science, energy transition, and healthcare – which align with India’s increasing skills demands.

Could you elaborate on the admission process for international students? What criteria are most important for Indian applicants?

Indian students should apply through an Adelaide University authorised education agent who will assist with the preparation and submission of their application as well as their student visa application. Students will need to provide to their agent, complete academic and English language proficiency documentation and provide evidence of their genuine intention to study their chosen degree at Adelaide University. Some degrees may have additional requirements. If available, students should also submit a copy of the personal details and signature pages of their passport.

Some applicants will be required to participate in an interview as part of their application process, prior to eligibility being confirmed, this is conducted via Zoom and takes no more than 15 minutes.

Could you provide an idea of the expenses that an international student, particularly from India, should be prepared for when applying to these programmes at Adelaide University?

International students will incur a variety of expenses while studying at Adelaide University, however as Adelaide is a mid-sized and compact city, the cost of living is slightly more affordable compared to other larger cities in Australia. In addition to costs such as a visa and degree tuition fees, international students will need to consider living expenses such as accommodation, food, transport, utilities, study materials, health and personal care and entertainment. Detailed information is available on the Study Australia and StudyAdelaide websites.

Are there any plans to allow enrolled students to complete part of their course in India, which could help reduce their expenses?

While Adelaide University enrolled students cannot complete part of their course in India, the founding universities have a number of established key articulation partners and Adelaide University is eager to build on these relationships. This will potentially allow students from partner institutions to articulate into Adelaide University programs.

Are there specific scholarships or financial aid options available for Indian students? What are the eligibility criteria, and how can Indian students apply?

Adelaide University will offer a diverse range of scholarships catering to academic excellence, emerging leaders, merit, alumni and partner students. The scholarships offer a range of incentives including discounts on fees of up to 50%.

Details on the scholarships available and the application processes are available on the Adelaide University website. The Adelaide Academic Excellence Scholarship will open for applications in 2025, other scholarships are assessed automatically upon application to an eligible program.

How does Adelaide University plan to enhance the employability of its graduates? What initiatives are in place to support Indian students in achieving their career goals?

Research and industry engagement is central to Adelaide University’s degree design. Rich work-integrated learning will be embedded in all degrees, and the curriculum will be shaped by industry and world-leading research. The founding universities have hundreds of established partnerships and thousands of collaborations with Australian and international companies, which will be drawn on to ensure learning responds to current and emerging workforce needs and graduates are equipped for the future workplace.

Adelaide University will have a Deputy Vice Chancellor Student Experience and Success, the first position of its kind in Australia. They will oversee the delivery of exceptional student experience, looking holistically across the student journey. The founding universities have a foundation focused on student success with strong outcomes in graduate employment. Adelaide University will build on this to ensure its graduates are in demand around the globe and optimally prepared for modern workplaces. Graduates will also join a highly engaged alumni community of more than 400,000 global citizens from around 150 countries.

How does Adelaide University plan to contribute to and benefit from the bilateral education agreements between India and Australia?

Adelaide University is strategically positioned to contribute to and benefit from the robust bilateral education agreements between India and Australia, particularly under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) and the recent Migration and Mobility Partnership Arrangement. These agreements facilitate greater student mobility, making India a priority market for Australian education providers. The mutual recognition of qualifications between the two countries, a landmark achievement, further strengthens this partnership, allowing smoother academic and professional exchanges.

India’s vast youth demographic, expanding middle class, and ambitious education reform agenda create fertile ground for collaboration. Adelaide University is building on the strong foundation of its predecessor institutions' partnerships with leading Indian institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science, Vellore Institute of Technology, and several IITs. These collaborations are set to deepen, particularly in areas of strategic importance to India, such as artificial intelligence, advanced technology, energy, sustainability, health, and entrepreneurship.

The synergy between Australia’s expertise and India’s priorities opens up significant opportunities for collaborative research and educational initiatives. Adelaide University aims to expand these partnerships, contributing to both countries’ educational and economic goals, and helping to deliver a prosperous future fueled by innovation and shared knowledge. This collaboration will enhance Adelaide University's global impact while supporting India's development objectives.