UK’s University of Southampton gets licence to establish campus in India

The UK’s University of Southampton has been granted a licence by the Indian government to establish a comprehensive campus in the country. Professor Andrew Atherton, from the University of Southampton.(Handout)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) granted the licence to the university to go forward with its plans to offer quality education, research, knowledge exchange, and enterprise in India.

The upcoming campus of the university aims to develop world-class, work-prepared graduates with specialist and transferable higher skills. The campus will undertake research and knowledge exchange in partnership with local universities, industries, and government, applying the results to deliver real-world social and economic impact and enable a more entrepreneurial and innovative country, informed the university in an official press release.

“In the 21st century, no university can be truly global without engaging with India. Our intention is to establish a campus that delivers social value and economic impact to India and the university by bringing together Southampton’s world class activities in education, research, and knowledge exchange and enterprise, with all the talent of the rising global superpower that is India,” said Mark E. Smith, President, and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Southampton.

“University of Southampton Delhi NCR will be the first comprehensive international campus in India. It will foster academic collaboration and bring an international dimension to the Indian higher education system, opening up opportunities to study for a top 100 degree in-country," said Professor Andrew Atherton, Vice-President International and Engagement

“The new University of Southampton campus will be a centre of world-class education and innovation. It will also give more British students the chance to have the incredible experience of living and studying in India. This exciting collaboration will foster educational excellence and further strengthen the unique living bridge that connects our two countries," said Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India.

“The University of Southampton's decision to establish a campus in India is a testament to the thriving education partnership between India and the UK. This landmark development marks our shared commitment to the internationalisation of education, research and innovation as set out in the National Education Policy 2020. It reinforces our belief that education is a powerful catalyst for building bridges and cross-cultural understanding between nations and shaping a brighter future for young people," said Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council.

