St Stephen's College cancels orientation program amid admission row, classes start today

St Stephen's College, which is affiliated with Delhi University, and one of the premier educational institutions in the country, in an official notification, informed students that the orientation program had been cancelled and regular classes would commence from August 29, 2024.

“ Please be informed that the orientation program scheduled for 10 am on August 28, 2024, now stands cancelled. Regular classes will begin on August 29. Please be seated in the college hall at 9 am for the morning assembly," mentioned the notification from the college principal.

The cancellation of the orientation program comes amid the controversy the college is facing regarding the rejection of 12 applications for UG courses under the newly introduced ‘Single Girl Child’ quota.

The 12 applications were submitted under a supernumerary quota created by Delhi University (DU) as a special provision implemented this year. However, the college did not accept these applications, according to Dean of Academics Haneet Gandhi to PTI.

"Around 19 single girl child students applied for admission to the BA Programme course at St. Stephen's. The college accepted the applications of seven students but rejected those of the remaining 12," Gandhi stated.

Prof John Varghese, Principal of St Stephen's College in a notice on the official website released a statement regarding the ongoing controversy. “ For the information of all concerned, St Stephen’s College has admitted this year, the sanctioned number of candidates, 5% over that number and special categories including that of the Single Girl Child in every programme of study offered in the College. The College has a sanctioned number of seats every year. Despite a request that additional seats should not be allotted to the College this year (as in the previous two years the College had been allotted 20% and 10% respectively in excess to the sanctioned seats), it was finally agreed upon that only 5% extra seats will be allotted to College. In addition to this 5% the College also accepted allocations in the three special categories which includes that of the Single Girl Child as well. St Stephen's has honoured its word by admitting 5% over the sanctioned number of seats, admitting candidates to the newly created categories including that of the Single Girl Child in every one of its programmes. The College wishes to and will continue to uphold its 143-year-old legacy of commitment to quality education and social justice,” mentioned the notice.

Meanwhile, the college approached the Delhi HC against its August 23 order granting admission to 6 students in undergraduate courses, asserting that the same was passed in undue haste and on proceedings on a misplaced sense of urgency. The Delhi High Court in response to a plea filed by the students, had directed the college to grant provisional admission to six students who despite securing a seat could not get admission, due to “policy-related disputes” between the college and Delhi University.

Earlier, Delhi University announced that starting from the academic session 2024-25, one seat in all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across its colleges would be reserved under the supernumerary quota for single girl child students. This initiative aims to promote higher education for single girls by providing them with additional support and admission opportunities.

