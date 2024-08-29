DU colleges set to welcome new batch of students on Thursday

Several Delhi University (DU) colleges conducted orientation programmes on Wednesday for students who are set to attend their first day of college. Classes for the fresh batch of undergraduate students at Delhi University colleges to begin today (File Photo)

The new batch of undergraduate students will begin their classes for the academic year 2024-25 on Thursday.

To help students acclimatise to their new environment, colleges held orientation programmes and provided an introduction to campus life and an opportunity to meet college officials.

So far, DU has enrolled nearly 68,000 students across 1,559 undergraduate programmes offered by 69 colleges and departments, following two rounds of admissions.

This year, the university offered admission to 90,644 candidates—nearly 19,000 more than its sanctioned capacity of 71,600 seats—to ensure all seats are optimally filled.

The admission process is ongoing, with a third round scheduled to admit students through performance-based programmes and supernumerary quotas, including those for children/widows of armed forces personnel (CW), extra-curricular activities (ECA) and sports.

The schedule for this round will be announced soon.

Additionally, around 27,554 candidates were able to secure their preferred college and course combination this year, aligning with their higher preferences.

There was an air of uncertainty in the admission process this year due to a delay in the announcement of the CUET results which were deferred amid allegations of irregularities.

The session was originally slated to begin on August 1.

Several student organisations and teacher associations have raised concerns over the delay in beginning the academic calendar.

They said it would shorten the students' vacation time and put an extra burden on teachers to finish the syllabus in less time.