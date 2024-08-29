CBSE instructs schools to set up composite skill labs to enhance skill education

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed all schools affiliated with the Board to establish a ‘Composite Skill Lab’ along with all necessary equipments and machinery to effectively implement the recommendations of NEP and NCF-SE. Schools already affiliated with CBSE are required to establish a Composite Skill Lab with all necessary equipment and machinery, within a period of three years(PTI Photo)

In an official notification, CBSE emphasised the need to set up ‘Composite Skill Lab’ as the board believes that establishing the lab would help in providing training on practical skills aligned with industry needs, enhance employment prospects for students in various trades and vocations, enable exploration of diverse career pathways beyond traditional options, and foster entrepreneurial capabilities among students.

“ It has been noticed that many schools currently lack the necessary facilities and equipments to provide effective hands-on training. The matter was discussed in the 139th meeting of the Governing Body of the Board and it was been mandated that all schools affiliated with the Board must establish a ‘Composite Skill Lab’ along with all necessary equipments and machinery to effectively implement the recommendations of NEP and NCF-SE,” mentioned the official notification by the Board.

Also Read: CBSE, ISTM join forces to launch 2-day ‘Training of Trainers’ certification course for teachers and heads

The Board has advised schools to set up either one Composite Skill Lab of 600 sq. ft. area for classes VI-XII, or two separate labs of 400 sq. ft. area each, one for classes VI–X and the other for classes XI-XII.

Implementation Timeline:

For the schools seeking fresh affiliation with CBSE, a Composite Skill Lab with all necessary equipment and machinery is a mandatory requirement

Schools already affiliated with CBSE are required to establish a Composite Skill Lab with all necessary equipment and machinery, within a period of three years

CBSE also advised the schools already offering Skill subjects to provide more choices to students by offering more Skill subjects. The schools that are still not offering any Skill subjects are advised to provide at least one Skill subject to the students.

Also Read: CBSE & NCB together organise "Say No to Drugs and Yes to Life" campaign in Delhi