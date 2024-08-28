CBSE & NCB together organise "Say No to Drugs and Yes to Life" campaign in Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) along with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), organised the "Say No to Drugs and Yes to Life" campaign at Modern School, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi. Students, parents and teaching fraternity attended the program in offline mode as well as via live streaming on the CBSE YouTube channel.

The campaign was organised to raise awareness among the students about drug abuse and also to promote a healthier, drug-free lifestyle.

Himanshu Gupta, Secretary, CBSE, Neeraj Kumar Gupta, Deputy Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau, N Mrinal, Additional Director, NCB, Vibha Khosla, Principal, Modern School, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi and other senior dignitaries attended the campaign and highlighted the importance of combating substance abuse.

Students, parents and teaching fraternity attended the program in offline mode as well as via live streaming on the CBSE YouTube channel. The campaign saw the participation of more than 7000 students and attendees were engaged in presentations and interactive sessions that explained the causes, effects, and prevention strategies regarding drug abuse. Queries were resolved through an interactive question-and-answer session.

“ The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, enacted in 1985, is India's main legal framework for combating drug abuse and illegal trafficking. It imposes strict penalties, including life imprisonment or the death penalty for severe offenses involving large quantities of drugs. Additionally, the Act promotes the treatment and rehabilitation of drug-dependent individuals. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) enforces the Act, coordinating with various agencies, and classifies penalties based on the quantities involved—small, intermediate, and commercial. Special provisions also allow for the forfeiture of properties linked to drug trafficking, while the PITNDPS includes stringent measures for detaining individuals to prevent illicit drug trade. The penalties vary vis a vis offences covered under various sections of this Act,” informed the official press release.

The Board has plans to sign an MoU with NCB to promote awareness of drug abuse in all the CBSE-affiliated schools, informed CBSE.

