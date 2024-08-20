CBSE student with learning disabilities scores 97% in Class 10 exams, proves where there is a will, there’s a way

A student suffering from learning disorders, facing severe difficulties in academics, and finally overcomes all obstacles to score brilliantly in examinations. No, we are not talking about Darsheel Safary’s character from 2007 film Tare Zameen Par! Radhika, who passed CBSE Class 10 recently with 97 percent, suffers from Dyscalculia, Dysgraphia, and ADHD. Check her success journey. (Pic credit: x.com/cbseindia29)

Well, this is the story of Radhika who recently passed her CBSE Class 10 board exams with 97 percent, despite facing obstacles owing to her learning disabilities.

The Central Bureau of Secondary Education or CBSE on August 19, 2024, shared Radhika’s success story. In the 51-second video, Radhika speaks about her learning disorders and the steps she took to overcome her fears.

The student, as informed by the CBSE, suffers from Dyscalculia, Dysgraphia, and ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).

Radhika said, “Studying for exams is not easy for anyone, but for someone with learning abilities, it was even harder.”

She added, “Having Dyscalculia made doing maths nearly impossible for me. But thanks to CBSE, I was able to take an alternative subject where I could actually focus and learn.”

Radhika shared that during the examinations, she was provided with a writer, whom she referred to as ‘amazing’, who allowed her to focus on answering questions rather than stressing over writing.

She said, “I also cannot forget the support I got from my school, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, and the extremely supportive teachers who helped me and other students with learning disabilities to reach our full potential.”

Having achieved a milestone, a young Radhika also shared a word of encouragement for those students who are battling with similar disabilities, stating, “You can do anything you set your mind to.”

The success story of Radhika is a testament to the age-old saying that where there is a will, there’s a way. Students who are struggling with their academics must remember that they are only one step away from being successful individuals. With the right support and guidance, they can surely do wonders.

Meanwhile, the CBSE in an official notice to all the Heads and Managers of the schools affiliated with the Board, had recently issued a set of guidelines for Children with Special Needs (CwSN).