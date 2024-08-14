CBSE strongly advises schools to follow NCERT textbooks, issues new guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in an official notification announced a few amendments that were brought to the Affiliation Bye-Laws with respect to the provisions for use of the textbooks by schools. The aim of such supplementary material chosen by the school should be to contain the essential core material (together with discussion, analysis, examples and applications), mentioned CBSE. (File)

Latest Amendments:

As per the notice, the amendments are made in Chapter 2, Clause 2.4.7 of the Affiliation Bye-Laws 2018. As per the latest changes to the Bye-Laws, schools are strongly advised to follow NCERT/SCERT textbooks for classes I to VIII. Schools may use supplementary material as per their requirement but it needs to be aligned with the NCF-FS (National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage) and NCF-SE (National Curriculum Framework for School Education)

For classes IX to XII, schools are expected to follow the NCERT textbooks prescribed in the CBSE curriculum mandatorily. For the subjects in which NCERT/SCERT textbooks are not available, schools must follow the CBSE books uploaded on the website.

Schools can use supplementary material and explore the use of digital content to augment the textbooks but must be invariably be aligned with NCF-SE (National Curriculum Framework for School Education), mentioned the official notice.

The revised Bye-Laws also prescribe schools to be careful while using supplementary material, digital content as well as books by private publishers for teaching. In such materials are used, schools need to make sure that there is no objectionable content that would hurt the sentiments of any class, community, gender or any religious group in the society.

Schools also need to put up a list of prescribed books for all the classes on their website with a written declaration that is to be signed by the Manager and the Principal which says that they have gone through the contents of the prescribed books and own the responsibility.

CBSE informed that action will be initiated against the school if found prescribing a book having objectionable content.

