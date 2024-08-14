'Avoid roaming alone on campus at night', SMCH issues advisory to female doctors after Kolkata incident, faces backlash

The authorities of Assam's Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) is facing backlash after issuing an advisory to the female doctors and other staffs to avoid roaming alone in night SMCH issues notice to female doctors to avoid roaming at night, faces backlash

According to the principal cum chief superintendent of the institute, Dr Bhaskar Gupta, the advisory was issued in view of the recent tragic and reprehensible incident at R.G. Kar Medical College, Kolkata.

The authorities suggested the female doctors and other staff to avoid roaming in the isolated, poorly lit, and sparsely populated areas at night.

"Female doctors, students, and staff should, as much as possible, avoid situations where they are alone. Refrain from leaving hostel or lodging rooms during night hours unless absolutely necessary, with prior information to the concerned authority," Dr Gupta wrote.

He further suggested them to avoid going off-campus during late or odd hours. All Hostel borders should abide by the hostel norms & regulations laid by the institute and administration. Be cautious and avoid associating with individuals who appear unknown or are suspicious in nature. Always ensure you have a means of making emergency contact in case of urgent situations.

He wrote, "While on duty you should be well composed emotionally, remain alert about the surroundings and should graciously interact with the public, so that you don't attract unnecessary attention from unscrupulous people.

The authorities said that any issues or grievances should be immediately communicated to the Chairman/ Members of the Gender Harassment committee, Disciplinary committee, Internal complaint committee, Anti Ragging committee.

Dr Gupta wrote, "This is issued in the greater interest of doctors, students and staff members of Silchar Medical College and Hospital, with special emphasis on female members."

Talking to HT on Tuesday evening, Dr Gupta said that they want to prevent any untoward incident. "Prevention is always a better option and we wanted to ensure their safety," he said.

However, the students reacted strongly against it and they said that the authorities should improve the security arrangements instead of telling them to stay in their rooms.

A female doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said, "We face eve teasing and vulgar words from male staff and male attendants often. We tried to highlight this several times but nothing changed. Now, instead of giving us proper security inside the campus, the SNCH authorities are telling us to stay in rooms. We are hurt and ashamed by this," she said.

The Junior Doctors' Association (JDS) of SMCH also condemned this and they said the words used while drafting the advisory is disturbing.

President of JDS, Salman Choudhary on Tuesday evening told HT that they have written a letter to the SMCH authorities.

"We respect their concern but this is not the solution. We have been highlighting the security issues at SMCH campus for a long time but it was never addressed. We'd request the authorities to improve the security arrangements instead," he said.

The students on Monday staged a protest against the RG Kar incident and they lit candles in the evening to remember the deceased doctor in that incident.

Dr Gupta on Tuesday late night informed that the authorities would withdraw the existing advisory and issue a fresh one. "We will cancel it and issue a new advisory tomorrow," he said.