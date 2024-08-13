IMA, Symbiosis launch new management accounting course to help commerce graduates secure global careers

The Institute of Management Accountants, IMA, has joined hands with Symbiosis School of Arts and Commerce to launch the Certified Management Accountant certification course for commerce graduates. The CMA course is aimed at providing commerce graduates with the opportunity to land in lucrative global jobs. (Pixabay)

The CMA course has been designed to provide global career opportunities to commerce students.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard on Tuesday, August 13 by both the institutions.

In line with the MoU, Symbiosis will offer IMA’s professional program to its students which will complement their academic studies.

Following are some of the objectives of the MoU:

IMA’s certification programs will be integrated into Symbiosis’ existing curriculum which will allow students to explore relevant knowledge from the first year, with the possibility of completing the CMA exam before graduation.

Candidates will cover their membership, exam, training, and study materials fees, with special discounts provided to Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce students.

Joint seminars, conferences, and research projects will also be conducted to enhance student learning and industry exposure.

IMA’s academic members will gain access to an extensive library of research reports, case studies, and online courses.

Michael DePrisco, President and CEO at IMA said that the need for equipping future professionals with comprehensive and adaptable skill sets is of paramount importance, particularly in the face of rapidly evolving global market dynamics.

He said, “The partnership with Symbiosis is a significant step in our mission to advance the management accounting profession globally.”

“By offering our certification programs to Symbiosis students, we are providing them with a robust foundation to excel in their careers with the critical skills needed in today’s competitive job market,” he added.

Dr. Hrishikesh Soman, the Principal of Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, highlighted that the integrated certification programme will help students compete on a global level and develop expertise in the field of management accounting.

He said, “This collaboration will empower students to compete on a global scale, develop robust technical management accounting skills and knowledge, and provide them with unparalleled opportunities for professional growth and success.”

A press release stated that the MoU marks a significant step towards enhancing the professional competencies of students in the field of management accounting.