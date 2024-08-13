UPPSC changes dates of three recruitment exams owing to UP Constable Recruitment re-exam

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, has postponed three of its recruitment examinations owing to the UP Constable Recruitment Re-examination to be held by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) from August 23 to 31, 2024. UPPSC releases revised dates of three recruitment exams owing to UP Constable Recruitment re-exam. (HT file photo)

The revised dates of the three recruitment exams have been released by the Commission's Secretary Ashok Kumar.

“The revised dates of these screening/recruitment exams have been made available on the official website pf UPPSC— https://uppsc.up.nic.in/, informed the commission’s officials.

In the annual calendar of the recruitment exams released by UPPSC on June 3, the Homeopathic Medical Officer Screening Exam-2023 and Homeopathic Residential Medical Officer Screening Examination-2023 were proposed to be held on August 25.

As per the new schedule, the revised dates are as follows:

Homeopathic Medical Officer Screening Examination 2023: September 15, 2024 (Two sessions)

Homeopathic Residential Medical Officer Screening Examination 2023: September 18, 2024.

Assistant Town Planner (Main) Examination 2023: September 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, UPPSC officials said that the Medical Officer Unani Screening Exam-2023 will be held on the pre-scheduled date of October 6.

It may be mentioned here that the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has announced the new UP Police Constable examination dates on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the examination will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024. The exams will be held in two shifts – the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, whereas the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board conducted the UP Police Constable examination in four shifts on February 17 and 18, 2024, with over 48 lakh candidates appearing in the exam.

However, it was cancelled on February 24 following a question paper leak. The Uttar Pradesh government had mandated that the recruitment exam will be rescheduled within six months.