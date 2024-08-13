NEET UG 2024 Counselling 2024: Registration begins tomorrow, check steps to apply, important dates and more

The Medical Counselling Committee or MCC will be commencing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2024 from Wednesday, August 14. Candidates who qualified in the NEET UG examination and are keen on submitting their application forms will be able to do so on the official website at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG 2024 Counselling 2024: Registration begins on August 14 at mcc.nic.in. (repre

As per the schedule released by the MCC, the window to file applications for the first round will be open from August 14 to August 20, up to noon. Applicants will be able to pay the application fee till August 20, at 3 PM.

The window for choice filling for round 1 will be open from August 16 to August 20, up to 11:55 PM. The facility to lock the preferences will be available from 4 PM on August 20.

Next, the processing of seat allotment for round 1 will be done from August 21 to August 22, 2024.

The round 1 first allotment results will be out on August 23, 2024.

Reporting at allotted colleges will be from August 24 to August 29, and the Verification of Joined Candidate's Data by institutes and sharing of data by MCC will be done from August 30 to August 31, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that the MCC NEET counselling will be conducted for 15 percent of all India quota seats/ deemed central universities/ all AIIMS Institutes/ JIPMER (Puducherry and Karaikal). For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGETN.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the revised NEET UG 2024 results on July 26, wherein a total of 17 students achieved a perfect score, marking a 75 percent drop in the number of toppers from the earlier declared results.

The revised or final result of NEET UG was necessitated by the Supreme Court of India. The top court had directed the NTA to follow the IIT Delhi’s recommendation on the controversial Physics question and re-tally the results.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Here’s how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to submit their applications for MCC NEET UG counselling

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 registration link.

Enter the credentials to login and click on submit.

Fill out the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information on the counselling process, candidates can visit the official website of MCC.