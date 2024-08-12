NIRF Rankings 2024: AIIMS New Delhi remains top medical college in India, check five best colleges for medical studies

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, continues to rule the first spot in the medical colleges category of the latest NIRF Rankings 2024 declared on Monday, August 12. NIRF Rankings 2024 live updates NIRF Rankings 2024: AIIMS New Delhi has yet again secured the top spot in the latest India rankings 2024. (HT file image)

Following AIIMS New Delhi is the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh that secured the second position in the medical category.

In the third spot is the Christian Medial College, Vellore followed by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru in the fourth spot and Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry in the fifth spot.

Check top 10 institutes list in overall category

Interestingly, rankings of all these institutions remain unchanged in this year’s ranking too.

Summing it up, the list of top five medical colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings are as follows:

AIIMS, New Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Christian Medial College National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry.

NIRF Rankings 2024: Hindu college is top college in India, Miranda at second spot, get list of top colleges

Meanwhile, in the overall category, IIT Madras retained the top position, followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru in the second position and IIT Bombay at third.

Also read: NIRF 2024 Rankings released, IIT Madras retains top spot in overall category, check list of institutes here

Likewise, IIM Ahmedabad retained the top spot in the management category, followed by IIM Bangalore in second and IIM Kozhikode in third.

It may be mentioned here that the ninth edition of NIRF Rankings were released at an event organized at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also read: NIRF Rankings 2024: IIM Ahmedabad tops management category again, check list of top 10 management institutions in India

The latest rankings have been released for 16 different categories comprising of overall, universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, innovation, state university, skill university and open university.

The last three categories have been released from this year onwards.