NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: The Ministry of Education will announce the NIRF Ranking 2024 lists today, August 12, 2024. The National Institutional Ranking Framework India Rankings will be released at 3 pm today and will be available on the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org. As per past trends, the NIRF rankings lists will be released for 13 different categories, including universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation....Read More

A Core Committee constructed the methodology for ranking institutes set up by MHRD to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters on which institutes are ranked are teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

In 2023, NIRF rankings was announced on June 5. IIT Madras topped in the overall category, followed by IISc Bangalore in second spot and IIT Delhi in the third place. Follow the blog for latest updates on India Rankings, list of educational institutes and other details.