Monday, Aug 12, 2024
    Live

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: MoE to release India rankings list today at nirfindia.org, updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Aug 12, 2024 9:09 AM IST
    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: India Rankings will be released today, August 12, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: MoE India rankings list releasing today at nirfindia.org

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: The Ministry of Education will announce the NIRF Ranking 2024 lists today, August 12, 2024. The National Institutional Ranking Framework India Rankings will be released at 3 pm today and will be available on the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org. As per past trends, the NIRF rankings lists will be released for 13 different categories, including universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation....Read More

    A Core Committee constructed the methodology for ranking institutes set up by MHRD to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters on which institutes are ranked are teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

    In 2023, NIRF rankings was announced on June 5. IIT Madras topped in the overall category, followed by IISc Bangalore in second spot and IIT Delhi in the third place. Follow the blog for latest updates on India Rankings, list of educational institutes and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: Website to check rankings

    The National Institutional Ranking Framework India Rankings will be released today and will be available on the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org.

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: Official website

    nirfindia.org

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: Top 5 institutes of 2023

    IISc Bangalore

    JNU

    JMI

    Jadavpur University

    BHU

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: Check what official website says about parameters used to prepare lists

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: The official website reads, “This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations, broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception.”

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: Last year overall top 3 institutes

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: In 2023, IIT Madras topped in the overall category, followed by IISc Bangalore in second spot and IIT Delhi in the third place.

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: Last year rankings announced on June 5

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: In 2023, NIRF rankings were announced on June 5.

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: When was Ranking framework approved by MHRD?

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development on 29th September 2015.

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: What Union Education Minister said?

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: “Rankings of higher education institutions under the ninth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework will be announced on August 12”, Union education ministry officials said on Monday to PTI.

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: Methodology to prepare lists

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: A Core Committee constructed the methodology for ranking institutes set up by MHRD to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters on which institutes are ranked are teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: India rankings to be released for how many categories?

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: The NIRF rankings lists will be released for 13 different categories, which include overall universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors and innovation.

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: How to check India rankings?

    Visit the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org.

    Click on NIRF Ranking 2024 links on various categories will be available on the website.

    A new page with the list will open.

    Check the list and keep a screenshot of the list for further need.

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: Where to check India rankings?

    The National Institutional Ranking Framework India Rankings will be released today and will be available on the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org.

    NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: Date and time

    NIRF Ranking 2024 date: August 12, 2024

    NIRF Ranking 2024 time: 3 pm

    News education news NIRF Ranking 2024 Live: MoE to release India rankings list today at nirfindia.org, updates here
