NIRF 2024 Rankings released, IIT Madras retains top spot in overall category, check list of institutes here

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has released the India Rankings 2024, the ninth edition of the annual exercise today. This year, IIT Madras has retained the top position in the overall category. IISC Bangalore secured the second position followed by IIT Bombay at third. NIRF 2024 Rankings live updates NIRF Rankings 2024: Latest India rankings 2024 released. (nirfindia.org)

The rankings were released for 16 different categories, including overall universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, innovation, state university, skill university and open university.

Notably, the state university, skill university and open university rankings are the latest additions to the NIRF ranking categories.

Check the list of top institutes in overall category below:

IIT MADRAS IISC BENGALURU IIT DELHI IIT KANPUR IIT KHARAGPUR AIIMS, NEW DELHI IIT ROORKEE IIT GUWAHATI JNU, NEW DELHI

The NIRF Rankins 2024 were released at an event organized at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the ninth edition of India rankings during the event.

The Ministry also plans to start a Sustainability Ranking Category from 2025 onwards.

It may be mentioned here that the NIRF ranking methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.

The Core Committee constructed the methodology for ranking institutes set up by MHRD to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters on which institutes are ranked are teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

In 2023, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras secured the top position in the overall category, followed by IISc Bangalore which secured the second position and IIT Delhi at third. IIT Madras got a score of 86.69% and emerged at the top place for the fifth time in 2023.

The NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched on 29th September 2015.