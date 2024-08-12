NIRF Rankings 2024: IIM Ahmedabad tops management category again, check list of top 10 management institutions in India

Ministry of Education declared the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2024 on Monday, August 12. Interestingly, in the management category, the first three spots remained unchanged with IIM Ahmedabad retaining the top spot, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode. NIRF 2024 Rankings live updates NIRF 2024: IIM Ahmedabad has yet again bagged the top spot in the management category. Check the list of top 10 institutes here. (file image)

IIT Delhi, meanwhile, has jumped to the fourth spot, taking over IIM Calcutta which secured the fifth spot.

Institute of Institute of Management, Mumbai secured the sixth spot, whereas IIM Lucknow is placed in the seventh spot.

NIRF Rankings 2024: List of Top 10 management institutes

1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

3. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

5. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

6. Indian Institute of Management Mumbai

7. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

8. Indian Institute of Management Indore

9. XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

10. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Meanwhile, IIT Madras has retained the top position in the overall category. IISC Bangalore secured the second position followed by IIT Bombay at third.

The rankings were released for 16 different categories, including overall universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, innovation, state university, skill university and open university.

The state university, skill university and open university rankings are the latest additions to the NIRF ranking categories.

The ninth edition of NIRF Rankins were released at an event organized at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

For more information, visit the official website of NIRF India Rankings 2024.