NIRF Rankings 2024: Hindu college is top college in India, Miranda at second spot, get list of top colleges

NIRF Rankings 2024: Hindu College, New Delhi, has clinched the top position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 for colleges released Monday. Miranda House has bagged the second position. Miranda House, which stood at the top last year, has gone down one place. NIRF Ranking 2024 Live Updates The rankings were released for 16 categories, up from 13 last year. The NIRF ranking categories added this year are state, skill, and open universities.. (HT Archive)

St. Stephen's College, Delhi, is at the third place the Rankings for colleges.

Last year, Miranda House, Delhi, was the top-ranked college in India, followed by Hindu College, Delhi, and Presidency College, Chennai. In 2022, Miranda House also clinched the top position among colleges.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the NIRF Rankings 2024 in the presence of Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Sanjay Murthy, Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, and other dignitaries.

The rankings were released for 16 categories, up from 13 last year. The NIRF ranking categories added this year are state, skill, and open universities. Other categories for which rankings were released today include overall, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors and innovation.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras clinched the top position in the overall category once again. It is the sixth consecutive year when IIT Madras has retained the top spot in this most awaited category.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has been ranked as the best university. IIT-Madras has also been ranked as the best engineering college for the past nine years. In the management category, IIM-Ahmedabad and Bangalore and Calcutta are among the top five.

The NIRF ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad parameters. Namely, teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

This is the ninth edition of NIRF Rankings.

NIRF Rankings 2024: List of top 10 colleges in India

Hindu College, Delhi

2. Miranda House, Delhi

3. St. Stephen’s College, Delhi

4. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata

5. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi

6. St. St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

7. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

8. Loyola College, Chennai

9. Kirori Mal College, Delhi

10. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi

To get the latest information on Rankings, visit the official website of NIRF India Rankings 2024.