NIRF Rankings 2024: 5 ways how these rankings will help you choose the right institution to pursue your dream course!

Are you still considering which college or university to apply to pursue the course of your choice? Well, your wait is finally over – thanks to the NIRF Rankings 2024! NIRF Rankings 2024 live updates The NIRF Rankings 2024 ranks institutions based on five crucial parameters consisting of teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. (Representative image)

Set to be released by the Ministry of Education on Monday, August 12, the latest edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings can help in significant ways to help you choose the right institution that can offer a course of your choice– eventually contributing to your success journey.

Institutions are ranked in as many as 13 categories ranging from overall, universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.

These institutions are then ranked based on five crucial parameters consisting of teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Based on these parameters, these rankings will help aspirants select their institution of choice vis-à-vis the course thwanting to pursue.

1.Gives an overall idea of the institution’s academic resources

One of the primary benefits of the NIRF Rankings is that it allows aspirants to gather in-depth knowledge about an institution’s resources – from faculty to student strength, or number of Doctoral students, etc. For this purpose, the NIRF Rankings gives a weightage of 0.30 to the Teaching, Learning, and Resources parameter that deals with the institution’s Student Strength including Doctoral Students (SS), Faculty-student ratio with emphasis on permanent faculty (FSR), Combined metric for Faculty with PhD (or equivalent) and Experience (FQE), and Financial Resources and their Utilisation (FRU).

2. Institution rated based on research expertise

Through the NIRF Rankings, aspirants can get clarity about a particular institution’s research expertise. This is a crucial parameter for those who are keen on pursuing research. With a weightage of 0.30, the Research and Professional Practices parameter ranks institutions on four broad sub-heads which include a Combined metric for Publications (PU), Combined metric for Quality of Publications (QP), IPR, and Patents: Published and Granted (IPR), and Footprint of Projects and Professional Practice (FPPP), which help candidates select the institutions that provide significant research opportunities.

3. Clarity on an institution’s placement ratio

Placement remains one of the most important criteria when it comes to taking admission to a university or a college. An aspirant will naturally seek admission where the placement records are high.

This is where NIRF rankings can help. Through the Graduation Outcomes parameter, aspirant can get an understanding of the number of students that have passed a particular course and have been awarded degrees, thereby contributing to its placement ratio.

The GO ranks institutions in terms of the average number of students over the previous years who have passed the respective university examinations in the stipulated time for the program in which enrolled, and also the average number of Ph.D students who graduated over the previous years.

4. How inclusive is the institution?

Another benefit of the NIRF Ranking is rating an institution in terms of how inclusive it is when it comes to providing equal educational opportunities to all. This may include students coming from economically weaker sections, the number of students from other countries or states, the percentage of students with physical difficulties, and more. Through the Outreach and Inclusivity parameter, institutions are ranked based on the Percentage of Students from Other States/Countries (Region Diversity RD), Percentage of Women (Women Diversity WD), Economically and Socially Challenged Students (ESCS), Facilities for Physically Challenged Students (PCS), and Perception (PR) Ranking.

5. The overall perception of an institution

Lastly, the institution helps aspirants learn about an institution’s acknowledgment among industry peers and the level of academic confidence it has achieved over the years. In other words, an institution with a good perception score will allow more placement opportunities for applicants.

It is worth mentioning here that the NIRF ranking methodology draws from the overall recommendations understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. There are a total of five parameters, each with its sub-heads.

(For more information, visit the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org)