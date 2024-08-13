 TNEA 2024 tentative seat allotment result for Round 2 out, here’s how to check - Hindustan Times
TNEA 2024 tentative seat allotment result for Round 2 out, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 13, 2024 10:27 AM IST

TNEA 2024 tentative seat allotment result for Round 2 has been released. Know how to check allotment result here.

Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai has TNEA 2024 tentative seat allotment result for Round 2. Candidates who have registered themselves for counselling process for Round 2 can check the seat allotment result on the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

TNEA Counselling 2024: Round 2 tentative seat allotment result released at tneaonline.org, direct link here

The official notice reads, “Tentative allotment has been released for second round candidates, request you to login and confirm the allotment on or before 14-08-2024, 5PM, if you fail to confirm your allotment it will be considered cancelled.”

Direct link to check TNEA 2024 tentative seat allotment result

TNEA 2024 tentative seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org.
  • Click on TNEA Counselling 2024 Round 2 tentative seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and the seat allotment result will be displayed.
  • Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates allotment will be based on the preferential order of choices according to their rank, community and availability of seats. The candidate must confirm the seat within 2 days from the date of allotment. Non-confirmation of the allotted seat by the candidate will lead to loss of his/her seat and the candidate will be moved to the next round. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNEA.

Exam and College Guide
